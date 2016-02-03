Trump Calls for Iowa Caucus Redo, Says Cruz Stole Caucuses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After Donald Trump lost the Republican Iowa caucuses, it's no surprise we'd hear about it from Trump himself.

Trump took to Twitter two days after the caucuses and accused Sen. Ted Cruz of stealing the Iowa caucuses, calling for a redo or for the results to be nullified.

"Based on the fraud committed by Senator Ted Cruz during the Iowa Caucus, either a new election should take place or Cruz results nullified," Donald Trump tweeted.

Based on the fraud committed by Senator Ted Cruz during the Iowa Caucus, either a new election should take place or Cruz results nullified. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2016

The Tweet was just one of many Trump sent Wednesday that attack Cruz and question the outcome of the Iowa caucuses.

"Ted Cruz didn't win Iowa, he stole it. That is why all of the polls were so wrong and why he got far more votes than anticipated," Trump continued.

Ted Cruz didn't win Iowa, he stole it. That is why all of the polls were so wrong and why he got far more votes than anticipated. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2016

Trump also slammed Cruz for sending out deceitful mailers that shared voter's caucus attendance records with their neighbors and warning voters of "VOTER VIOLATION."

"The Voter Violation certificate gave poor marks to the unsuspecting voter (grade of F) and told them to clear it up by voting for Cruz," Trump tweeted. "Fraud."

Many people voted for Cruz over Carson because of this Cruz fraud. Also, Cruz sent out a VOTER VIOLATION certificate to thousands of voters. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2016

In the week leading up to the Iowa Caucus, polls showed Trump several points ahead of Cruz, but come caucus day, Cruz was declared the victor after winning 4 percentage points more support.

Cruz's campaign dismissed Trump's claims with humor.

"Reality hit the reality TV star in Iowa, so nobody is talking about him now, so he's trying to regain some attention on Twitter," Cruz communications director Rick Tyler told CNN. "There are Twitter addiction support groups, so he should seek out his local chapter."