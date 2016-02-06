Shorthanded Cyclones Pick Up Victory Over Oklahoma State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -- The Cyclones were able to get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon without suspended center Jameel McKay.

No. 13 Iowa State (17-6, 6-4) started slow but put up a great second-half effort to defeat Oklahoma State (11-12, 2-8) on the road, 64-59. Georges Niang and Monte Morris were the keys to Iowa State's second-half run as they both made several winning plays down the stretch when their team needed it most.

“That was a huge team victory for us,” Niang told Cyclones.TV. “To get out there and muster it up with all of the guys that we had. Everybody just fought their tails off to the end."

Morris and Niang scored two buckets each in the final 3:13 to hold off a stubborn Cowboys team, with the most important buckets coming from Niang. He made two tough layups off feeds from Morris when the game hung in the balance to seal the win.

“I’ll be blessed to play with someone who can find me like that ever again,” Niang told Cyclones.TV. “I’m enjoying every moment of this season and the fact that (Morris) is fearless and can go in there and make plays, it makes playing basketball that much more enjoyable.”

Niang finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, and three assists while Morris put up 16 points, eight assists, and six rebounds for a Cyclones team without one of their best players.

On Friday night, McKay was suspended indefinitely due to a violation of team rules. Deonte Burton started in his place and posted 11 points, three rebounds, and four steals.

"Right now, (McKay) is suspended indefinitely," Prohm said after the game. "I didn't come here just to coach this team this year. I came here to run a program. I came here to continue to build on what’s been done over the last four or five years. There are things I want done. I want things done the right way, from an everyday deal.

“Jameel and I will communicate on Monday and then we’ll revisit the situation.”

Oklahoma State was also without one of their top players in point guard Jawun Evans, who missed this game due to injury.

To start the second half, Iowa State went on a 26-15 run and their offensive picked up their play quickly after a sluggish first half. Oklahoma State led 24-22 at the break as the Cyclones went scoreless until the 14:13 mark.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” Niang said. “I think what messed up our offense in the first half was that I thought I was still playing (power forward). I actually had to go down and bang around with some bodies down there. That was the second half adjustment.”

Iowa State is back on the court Wednesday when they'll take on Texas Tech on the road.