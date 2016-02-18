Winds Gain Strength Thursday Night; Wind Advisory Issued Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wind gusts will gain strength across the state Thursday night, prompting a wind advisory for all of northern Iowa and parts of central Iowa Friday.

The National Weather Service reports gusts in the metro could reach up to 35 mph Thursday night. North of the metro, gusts will be stronger, reaching up to 45 mph.

A wind advisory has been issued for all of northern Iowa and parts of northern central Iowa from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday.

Sustained winds between 35 mph and 45 mph will develop in the overnight hours. Gusts are expected to be at its most powerful by 6 a.m. Friday, which will make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles especially during the morning commute.

Small, unsecured objects may also be blown around by the gusts.

Near-Record Warm Temperatures

High temperatures will make it into the mid-50s to mid-60s across the state by Friday afternoon. NWS says record highs for this time of year are in the upper 60s to lower 70s, so we’ll likely fall a little short of setting a record. Normal highs for this time of year are in the mid-30s.