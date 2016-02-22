Hawkeyes Hold Players-Only Meeting, Regroup During Week Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Following their worst loss of the season to Penn State on Wednesday and inconsistent play overall lately, the Hawkeyes are regrouping for the stretch run.

Iowa has fallen to No. 8 in the latest AP poll and struggled in recent games, losing two of out of their last three while barely holding off Minnesota on Feb. 14.

The Hawkeyes, who held a players-only meeting on Saturday, are in the middle of a rare entire week off between games. The players say they've been using the extra time for much-needed rest and recuperation.

"It was very nice to take a step back and relax your body," Iowa forward Jarrod Uthoff said. "(We) had a couple days off to kind of recharge."

The added practice time has also provided the Hawkeyes with the opportunity to come together and work on their collective game in hopes of regaining their stellar mid-season play.

"I think these last couple practices have been doing a really nice job for us, and we're just getting back to the basics of what was successful for us earlier in the season and Big Ten season," Iowa forward Nicholas Baer said.

Iowa remains a half-game back of Big Ten leader Indiana as they host Wisconsin on Wednesday at 8 p.m.