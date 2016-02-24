State Educators Review Literacy Standards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The common core standards for language and literacy outline what every student in Iowa should know by high school graduation.

On Wednesday, a team of educators began to review the academic expectations for the next generation.

Educators call it the gateway subject.

“If students aren't successful in English Language Arts, literacy it makes it very difficult for them to be successful in anything that they should choose to do,” explained Rita Martens, with the Iowa Department of Education.

The Common Core Standards for Language and Literacy outlines what every student in Iowa should know from K- 12. The state updated the academic expectations in 2010.

About two dozen educators began to review the standards for the next generation. The Literacy Standards Review team is meeting to discuss what's working and what needs work.

“We have a great framework, but let's make it stronger, let's make it visionary,” said Grinnell High School teacher Liz Hansen.

Hansen teaches speech, theatre and English to 10th graders. She wants to her students to become good communicators who can articulate their ideas and think critically. Hansen, a 30 year veteran in the classroom, says the literacy standards helped make her a better teacher.

“It has made huge difference, I believe, in the quality of my teaching and the end product which is what my students leave the classroom with,” she said.

The state's academic standards cover other subjects like social studies, science and math. The review team will meet for five months before submitting its findings to the State Board of Education.