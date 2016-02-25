Senate Working On GMO Labeling

This week the Senate is going to try and deal with the GMO labeling debate by passing a voluntary labeling bill headed by Senator Pat Roberts.
It's an attempt to head off what some Senators believe will be a nationwide patchwork of state labeling laws that start with a mandatory labeling Vermont law in July.
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says laws like Vermont's are intended to hurt biotech products.
There are some Democrats, like Senator Debbie Stabenow on the Agriculture Committee, that think a state patchwork of laws will not work.
But it's not clear if Democrats as a whole will back a Roberts bill.
Grassley says, "They aren't sure where Democrats stand on it, yet. But in our meeting tomorrow or Thursday will tell us exactly where they stand. But it's going to be difficult to get this bill through the United States Senate if it isn't bipartisan."
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders favors GMO labeling, saying people have a right to know what's in their food. He claims a majority favors labeling.