Grimes YMCA Will Close, Disappointing Community and City Leaders

GRIMES, Iowa -- The YMCA announced Monday it is closing its decade-old Grimes location and ditching plans to build a new YMCA on the northeast part of town.

Residents and city leaders in Grimes say this is a big loss to the city, and some feel like the rug was pulled out from underneath them when the news hit.

“From the outside looking in, you made a commitment to the community 10 years ago and you see that commitment disappearing along with the branch that was supposed to be the feeder to that new YMCA,” said Doug Bickford, a Grimes City Council member.

The Grimes YMCA opened in 2008 and is currently renting space out of the Grimes Community Complex.

It would later move to land that was donated by Knapp Properties, part of the dedicated park space required by the city for any builder. Monday’s announcement means that land will be put up for sale.

The YMCA released a statement, reading in part:

“One of the three imperatives in the YMCA’s 2016-2020 strategic plan is to build the organizational capacity necessary to effectively fulfill the Y cause in our community. This involves prioritizing how the YMCA allocates its financial, facility and human resources. The association will focus time and resources on projects currently underway.”

But for those who depend on the YMCA for more than a workout, the news is disappointing.

“Right now, I stay at home and I don’t have a great outlet other than coming here and meeting up with my friends that I’ve met here,” said Angie Rosenboom.

Like many others, the Y represents a community.

“We have a really tight community. We’ve had babies together and gone through all kinds of family things together,” Anna Verploeg said. “It’s really building community here.”

The two women said they found out about the closing via social media.

“It’s disappointing that they can’t support the community,” Rosenboom.

The location in Grimes will officially close on April 30. Members are allowed to visit different YMCA locations, but many told Channel 13’s Stephanie Moore it wouldn’t be worth the drive.

“It’s obviously disappointing that the YMCA is leaving,” Bickford said.

A spokesperson from the YMCA said they plan to list the land for sale in the near future.