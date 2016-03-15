Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton have won the Florida primaries, according to CNN projections at poll closing.
Projection: Trump, Clinton Win Florida Primaries
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Arrest Made in Connection to Suspicious Packages
-
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Resigns
-
Future Chief of Staff Mick Mulvany Seen on Video Calling President Trump ‘terrible human being’
-
America Votes 2018: Who and What is on the Ballot from Coast to Coast Tonight
-
Police Investigate Suspicious Package Addressed to Robert De Niro in Tribeca
-
-
President George H. W. Bush Dies at Age 94
-
Bernie Sanders Calls President Trump ‘Pathological Liar’ At Rally in Ames, Wants Focus On One Thing
-
Trump Announces John Kelly is Leaving
-
New Suspicious Packages Addressed to Booker, Clapper
-
Republicans Fight to Keep Control of the Senate in 2018 Midterms
-
-
President Trump is Not Willing to Budge for Funding for Border Security, Officials Say
-
Clinton Community Glows Red to Honor Fallen Firefighter
-
Governor Reynolds Won’t Back Congressman Steve King in 2020 Primary Fight