Siren Testing Postponed for Severe Weather Awareness Week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday kicks off Severe Weather Awareness Week across the state.

Gov. Terry Branstad, Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the National Weather Service have designated March 21 through March 25 as the time to test tornado drills and educate Iowans on severe weather preparedness.

Each day during the week, the National Weather Service in Des Moines will cover various weather topics on its website: weather.gov/desmoines.

Monday: Severe Thunderstorms

Tuesday: Receiving Warning Information

Wednesday: Tornadoes

Thursday: Family Preparedness

Friday: Flooding

Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management will also hold a statewide tornado drill Thursday, March 24 The testing was originally supposed to be held Wednesday but has been postponed due to expected storms that day.

In central Iowa, testing will go as follows:

10 a.m. – Test Tornado Watch issued for Iowa. The test watch will tone alert on NOAA All Hazards Radio.

10:15 a.m. – NWS issues test tornado warnings. The test warning will alert on NOAA Weather Radio and Outdoor Warning Sirens will be activated.

10:30-10:35 a.m. – NWS issues a Severe Weather Statement to terminate the test warnings.

11 a.m. – Test tornado watch expires.

Have a specific question about severe weather in your area? Contact the Channel 13 weather team by liking WHO-HD Weather on Facebook and following @WHOWeather on Twitter.