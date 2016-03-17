Grassley Challenger Says No SCOTUS Hearing is Wrong Answer for Iowans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The woman running against Sen. Chuck Grassley for his seat said the hearing standoff over President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee prompted her to run.

Former Lt. Governor Patty Judge announced her campaign run after Grassley said he would obstruct Obama's Supreme Court nominee.

“We do have an opportunity that we haven't had in recent years to take back this seat into Democratic hands, and I am very pleased that people are getting behind me,” Judge told political director Dave Price.

Judge she was enjoying life outside the political arena, but Grassley’s position propelled her to take action. She said hearings cannot wait until after the election because the imbalance on the Supreme Court isn't good for the country.

“The role of the Senate Judiciary Committee is to hold a hearing to vet that candidate really thoroughly, and ask the tough questions and decide if this person is worthy or not to sit on the highest court in this country,” Judge said. “We look for people to serve us in public office that are hardworking, and say what they are going to do and represent us to the best of their ability. They do not elect us to go to Washington and be part of the ‘establishment’ to do what leadership tells us to do. For the life of me, I can’t understand why Chuck Grassley got into that position.”

Judge added that she hopes Grassley changes his mind and holds hearings, but she said he did not give a lot of gray area to make that possible.

Judge served two terms in the Iowa Senate, she was the first woman elected Iowa Secretary of Agriculture and she served as lieutenant governor under Chet Culver.

Watch the entire interview with Patty Judge above.