Hawkeye Football Gearing Up for First Spring Practice

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Three months after a Rose Bowl season ended in a loss to Stanford, Hawkeye football is back to work.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media Tuesday to discuss his initial thoughts as his team starts to prepare for next season.

“My overriding concern is that we lost 21 seniors,” Ferentz said. “What they did collectively, that’s a big void to fill right there. That’s our first challenge, forget about positions. You move out 21 guys who did things on a daily basis really well.”

Iowa officially starts Spring practice on Wednesday at Valley High School.