Webster City Infant’s Easter Death Being Investigated by DCI

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — The death of a six-week-old Webster City infant is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Webster City Police Department says a 911 call came in at 9:47 a.m. Sunday about an unresponsive infant. Officers and paramedics responded to 305 Fairmeadow Drive 4A and the baby was transported to the Van Diest Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead.

The name of the baby has not been released by law enforcement and the investigation continues into the death.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Officer, the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Hamilton County Attorney’s Officer are assisting the DCI and Webster City Police with the investigation.