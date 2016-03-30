End of Watch: Officer Susan Farrell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of people attended Wednesday's funeral for Des Moines Police Officer Susan Farrell. Farrell was among four people killed in a crash along Interstate 80 early Saturday morning.

Funeral services for Farrell began at 11 a.m. at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. Her burial followed at Highland Memory Gardens in Des Moines.

Organizers with the Des Moines Police Department said they expected attendance to be around 5,000. They estimated that 2,000 police squad cars will fill the parking lot of the church.

A procession followed the service beginning at the church parking lot then headed north on Jordan Creek Parkway to Interstate 80, then east on 80 to the west mixmaster and continued on 80/35 to 2nd Ave, then north to Highland Memory Gardens at NW 60th and 2nd Ave.