End of Watch: Officer Susan Farrell

Thousands of people attended Wednesday's funeral for Des Moines Police Officer Susan Farrell. Farrell was among four people killed in a crash along Interstate 80 early Saturday morning.
Funeral services for Farrell began at 11 a.m. at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines. Her burial followed at Highland Memory Gardens in Des Moines.
Organizers with the Des Moines Police Department said they expected attendance to be around 5,000. They estimated that 2,000 police squad cars will fill the parking lot of the church.
A procession followed the service beginning at the church parking lot then headed north on Jordan Creek Parkway to Interstate 80, then east on 80 to the west mixmaster and continued on 80/35 to 2nd Ave, then north to Highland Memory Gardens at NW 60th and 2nd Ave.
Photo Gallery
Susan Louise Farrell was born June 2, 1985, in Des Moines, Iowa where she grew up and graduated from Southeast Polk High School in the class of 2003. She continued her education at Hamilton College, earning her degree in criminal justice.
Following graduation, Susan took a position with the Polk County Jail as a detention officer and had been promoted to deputy in April 2015. Susan was also a member of the response team where she had been awarded the Commendation and Life Saving Awards. Most recently, Susan had graduated in the 73rd Recruit Class and took a position with the Des Moines Police Department.
Susan was living out her lifelong dream and was truly proud of being a police officer. She was blessed with a strong work ethic and had begun to further her education within the police department.
Outside of work, Susan enjoyed shotgun and bow hunting with friends, craft shows, camping and riding horses with Jesse. Most of all, she treasured time spent with Jesse, Ryleigh, and her family who all held a special place in her heart.
Susan will be deeply missed by her husband, Jesse Farrell; daughter, Ryleigh Farrell; mother, Peggy (John) Maschke; father, Stephen (Trish) Michalski; siblings, Chris (Judy) Spray, Cassie (Sean) Michalski, and Jeff Meyer; and step-brother, John Prock. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Stephen and Gladys Michalski and Larry and Karen Spray.