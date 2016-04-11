Winter Weather Alerts

Greene County Farm Knows How to Eliminate Nitrates in Water

Posted 1:37 pm, April 11, 2016, by , Updated at 04:22PM, April 11, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa -- Gov. Terry Branstad paid a visit to the Mike and Kathy Bravard Farm near Jefferson on Monday to view a farm management project designed to keep nitrates out of the water.

The Iowa Soybean Association hosted the event along with the Bravards. The project is called a denitrifying bio-reactor. Soil is removed, and a bed of wood chips is laid a few feet underground near a flowing creek.

The chips react with the water flowing through to draw the nitrates out of the water before it goes downstream. In Iowa, between 40 and 50 bio-reactors have been installed.  The technology is younger than 10 years old in Iowa. Some of the projects can cost between $8,000-$12,000.  Federal assistance is available in some cases.

Branstad said he hopes the legislature will approve proposals designed to work to improve water quality in Iowa.