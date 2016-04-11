Real-Life ‘Hamburglar’ Breaks Into Five Guys, Cooks Himself a Meal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- When you have to eat, you have to eat. And apparently, a Washington D.C. man accused of breaking into a Northwest Five Guys was hungry.

Security video from inside the Irving Street Five Guys shows the man making himself a meal.

"A suspect followed a delivery man into the restaurant and waited until the delivery man left. He then rummaged through the establishment, cooked food, and stole bottled water before leaving the restaurant," a D.C. police spokesperson said.

The video showed him looking through the kitchen and cabinets before cooking himself two cheese burgers. All the while, he's talking on the phone and sipping a drink.

The crime happened between 3:10 a.m. and 5:05 a.m. Friday.

Police need help putting a name to the hungry man's face.



"Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099," the police spokesperson said. "DC Crime Solvers currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a serious crime committed in the District of Columbia."