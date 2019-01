DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating an armed robbery at a Hy-Vee.

Police responded to the Hy-Vee on Southeast Army Post Road at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Police tell Channel 13 the suspect approached a clerk at the customer service counter, displayed a gun and demanded money.

The suspect escaped with the money in a black Chevy Avalanche.

No other information has been released.