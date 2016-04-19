× WHO-HD Earns 2 Prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

WHO-HD EARNS 2 PRESTIGIOUS EDWARD R. MURROW REGIONAL AWARDS

Station wins accolades News Series and Use of Video categories

Channel 13 News has earned 18 out of 21 central Iowa TV journalism awards in 2016

WHO-HD announced today that it has earned two regional Edward R. Murrow awards for journalism excellence from the RTDNA (Radio Television Digital News Association). Channel 13 News earned the recognition in the categories of News Series and Use of Video.

”We have dedicated journalists with very high standards at Channel 13 News,” says WHO-HD News Director Rod Peterson. “I could not be prouder of their accomplishments and dedication to central Iowa viewers.”

The following are the award-winning stories and links to view:

News Series

The Wounds of War

Lynn Melling, Reporter

Randy Schumacher & Matt Van Winkle, Photojournalists

Use of Video

Randy Schumacher, Compilation

Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards national competition which will be judged in May. National awards, including those for network news organizations, will be presented in New York City on October 10.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971; the awards recognize the best journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world. WHO-HD is a part of Region 5 representing stations in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

Earlier this month, Chanel 13 News earned 16 Eric Sevareid Awards from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA) including 10 First Place and 6 Awards of Merit. In the coveted categories of Weather and Investigation, the 1st Place awards all went to WHO-HD. In total, WHO-HD has now earned 18 out of 21 central Iowa journalism awards in 2016.