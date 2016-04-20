Des Moines Schools Testing All its Water for Lead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Within the next week, the Des Moines public school district should know the condition of its water.

Earlier this month, the district began testing for lead levels in all of its buildings, but getting all those results hasn’t been as easy as officials thought.

The volume of samples is making it tough.

“We haven’t here before so this really kind of establishes a benchmark for the school district,” said Phil Roeder, director of communications for Des Moines Public Schools. “We’re actually not required to do this, but at the end of the day, it’s the right thing to do.”

And with a school district this size, it is taking 900 samples from its 65 buildings.

The testing is costing the district about $10,000, but Roeder said it’s worth doing, considering the average age of a Des Moines school is 65-years-old.

“If you have old pipes or older drinking fountains, some of the corrosion in the pipes or the solder that keeps the pipes together can lead to some lead being in the water, especially if its water that sitting stagnant,” Roeder said.

A private, out-of-state company will perform the testing, but the samples that need retesting will go to a Des Moines Waterworks lab.

“It’s not something you pull out a strip and put in a beaker,” said Bill Stowe, “It’s very technologically driven.”

The process is lengthy, as it takes about three hours to test one sample.

“The ones that we have retested have not shown a problem,” Stowe said.

If the water is contaminated, officials say it's an easy fix.

“Work with them, and to do a walk through and look at the plumbing, fixtures, and history of the plumbing to help them flag high-risk fixtures and facilities. And work with them and have them replaced so that lead-free is delivered to the districts and their students,” Stowe said.

So far, the district has received results from only a quarter of the samples, all of which have been lead-free. Roeder said some of the data will be will be available next week.

The district plans to post its finding on its website.