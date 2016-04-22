Local Litter Competing in Drake’s ‘Beautiful Bulldog’ Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some local pups and contest veteran are getting ready to compete for a crown and a cape.

Deliylah missed last year's beautiful bulldog contest at Drake University. She was busy giving birth to her pups Hank, Diesel, Vinny and Daffy. They all turned 1 on Friday.

All but one of Deliylah's pups will celebrate their first birthdays by competing Sunday at the Knapp Center. Their mom is no stranger to the contest.

"She won the youngest, most beautiful bulldog in 2013. In 2014, she won best dressed. Last year she was giving birth to all of these guys on the day of the contest," said Tressa Yegga, Deliylah's owner.

“They are fun loving. They're just the most loving,” said Yegga. “They are kind of like little people, I think.”

Lori Huss owns Deliylah's pup Hank, who she said will be dressed as "Magic Hank," playing off the Channing Tatum flick "Magic Mike."

"So he's going to have a speedo and some dollar bills. And he's going to be wearing a tuxedo," Huss said.

The contest begins at 1 p.m. Sunday and it will kick off Drake Relays week. The event is free and open to the public.

Tank, a 2-year-old bulldog from Des Moines, was crowned the winner last year. His owner said he got Tank after his former owner put an ad on Craigslist.