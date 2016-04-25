Half-Naked Man Makes Subway Sandwiches in ‘Concerning’ Video

FESTUS, Mo. - Startled Subway customers recorded a half-dressed man serving up sandwiches over the weekend in a Missouri restaurant.
It was a bizarre sight inside the Subway sandwich shop on Gannon Drive in Festus, a city 40 minutes outside St. Louis – cellphone video shows a shirtless, tattooed man dancing and making sandwiches behind the counter.
KTVI received several photos and a video from customers concerned about the man's behavior and the obvious health code violations.
Subway officials have been made aware of the situation, and they say the man behind the counter was not one of their employees.
KTVI contacted the Festus police and they said they did not receive any complaints on the incident over the weekend.
In an official statement Subway said:
"The person behind the counter that appears in the video is not a current subway sandwich shop employee and was not authorized to go behind the counter. The former employee left the shop before further action could be taken. I apologize to my guests for this unusual occurrence."