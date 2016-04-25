Half-Naked Man Makes Subway Sandwiches in ‘Concerning’ Video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Mo. - Startled Subway customers recorded a half-dressed man serving up sandwiches over the weekend in a Missouri restaurant.

It was a bizarre sight inside the Subway sandwich shop on Gannon Drive in Festus, a city 40 minutes outside St. Louis – cellphone video shows a shirtless, tattooed man dancing and making sandwiches behind the counter.

KTVI received several photos and a video from customers concerned about the man's behavior and the obvious health code violations.

Subway officials have been made aware of the situation, and they say the man behind the counter was not one of their employees.

KTVI contacted the Festus police and they said they did not receive any complaints on the incident over the weekend.

In an official statement Subway said: