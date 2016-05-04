Color Pops in Pella as Town Prepares for Dutch Festivities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa –Mother Nature is serving up a picture-perfect forecast for an annual celebration. Tulip Time takes place in Pella for three days every May. It takes an entire community to celebrate the town’s Dutch heritage.

The color is popping in Pella.

"It just makes me happy to walk around and see the tulips in bloom," Steering Committee Member Cyndi Atkins said.

"We think there's probably over 300,000 bulbs planted in our community," Steering Committee Chair Amy Van Haaften added.

Most of the beds are still in bloom and ready to greet 125,000 visitors during the three-day festival.

"Tulip Time is when we really celebrate," Atkins said.

You'll also find more than a thousand people in Dutch dress and hundreds of volunteers ready to celebrate all things Dutch.

"It's even impossible to count, but it seems like nearly everyone in the community gets involved somehow," Atkins said.

Tulip Time is about more than just the tulips. Crews have already set up the grandstand in anticipation of the festival's popular parades.

"We have two parades each day," Atkins said. "We have an afternoon parade and an evening parade. The evening parade is lit and beautiful and there are different marching bands."

Dutch dancing and Dutch demos also take place, with something new this year.

"We're going to have past queens talk about their reign as queen and their memories as queen," Van Haaften said.

A six-person steering committee leads the volunteers to make the celebration a success.

"It is so wonderful to live in a community that celebrates its heritage that is really honoring the spirit of the community and the spirit of the founders of the community," Atkins said.

Tulip Time is May 5-7. You can find a full schedule of events at www.pellahistorical.org.