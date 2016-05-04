Man Arrested After Reports of Animal Abuse on Facebook Video

JEWELL, Iowa – A man has been charged after the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation into an incident involving animal torture.

On Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Jewel Police Department received a number of reports of possible animal abuse regarding a Facebook video. After reviewing the video, Deputy Ryan Rupiper observed a small pitbull puppy in need of assistance.

Authorities responded to the scene in Jewell and contact was made with the owner of the puppy. The puppy was immediately removed from the home and transported to a veterinary clinic.

The owner, 22-year-old Paul Arndt, has charges pending for animal torture. He’s also been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The case remains under investigation.