Rick Perry Endorses Donald Trump for President

WASHINGTON — Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry told CNN Thursday he will support Donald Trump as the Republican presidential nominee and will do everything he can do to help him get elected.

Perry, speaking by phone from his home in Texas, acknowledged Trump is not his ideal choice. When Perry was a candidate for president earlier in the 2016 cycle, he was the first to come out and criticize Trump and question his conservative credentials.

“He is not a perfect man. But what I do believe is that he loves this country and he will surround himself with capable, experienced people and he will listen to them,” Perry said.

Perry, who has been urged to run as a third party candidate, dismissed that notion as “quixotic.”

“I believe in the process, and the process has said Donald Trump will be our nominee and I’m going to support him and help him and do what I can,” Perry said.

“He is one of the most talented people who has ever run for the president I have ever seen,” he added.

Perry said he would consider being Trump’s running mate.

“I am going to be open to any way I can help. I am not going to say no,” Perry said.