Miguel Montero, Shane Victorino Added to I-Cubs Roster

May 10, 2016
One of the cool things about having a Triple-A baseball team in Des Moines is big league rehab assignments, and they’re especially fun for fans when Chicago has the best record in the league at 24-6.

Catcher Miguel Montero played 13 games before being put on the shelf by the Cubs with lower back tightness. Montero is now in the I-Cubs lineup Wednesday night as he will be catching and batting second.

Montero will play six or seven innings and have a scheduled day off tomorrow.

Chicago also added 35-year-old veteran outfielder Shane Victorino by signing him to a minor league contract.

“I think the most important things is you still have 100+ games to go. It’s a long season, it’s great to see, you want to get out early and it’s a very positive thing,” Victorino said of the team in Chicago. “They’re having fun and I think that’s the most important part for me, watching them from afar.”