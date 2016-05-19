Winter Weather Alerts

Tech Firm Expands in Des Moines, Bringing Roughly 1,000 Jobs

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hundreds of new technology jobs will steadily become available over the next five years.

Congnizant Technology Solutions announced Thursday that the tech and consulting firm plans to add roughly 1,000 call centers and data processing jobs in Des Moines.

The company will spend around $14 million  leasing and renovating space at the Two Ruan Center downtown and at Grey's Landing, a development project just south of Martin Luther King Parkway.

In 2012, the New Jersey-based company  made its debut in Des Moines by creating jobs for 400 people.

The Des Moines Partnership says it spent the last six months helping the Fortune 500 company expand locally.

Tim Leach, the senior vice president of Downtown Development, says the companies choice to expand in Des Moines will help continue to bring other big names to the city.

"We’ve been promoting and marketing our region for well over a decade and that marketing and that story about the opportunities of Des Moines is out there," Leach said. "We just continue to build on that story."

On Friday, the Iowa Economic Authority Board will vote on an $812,000 forgivable loan to the company.