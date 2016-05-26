Hundreds of Campers Hunkered Down for Severe Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- The weather is putting a damper on plans that call for camping out this Memorial Day weekend.

There were already more than 150 campers at Cherry Glen in Ankeny as of Thursday when severe weather hit. One said he was unaware of the tornado watch when he headed out to set up camp.

“I hadn’t heard about that. That's news to me. Didn’t check the weather before I left home this afternoon. I guess if a tornado came or was imminent, I’d have to think about getting into the vehicle and driving back home,” said Steve Hamilton. “If I didn’t have time to make it to the vehicle, batten down the hatches, I would probably head to one of the shower houses.”

Those brick shower houses are where campers are instructed to take shelter if necessary. It's not the most comfortable place to be, but campers say that's where they will go if they need to because that's the safest place to be on this campground.

One camper said the thunder and lightning woke him up Wednesday night.

“My whole camper waived and moved, so I had to wake up my fiancé. I said, hey we have a huge storm coming in. And we sat outside and watched it for a good 25 minutes,” said Mark Zielinski.

Zielinski also said he thinks ahead when he camps.

“I’ve always come to try to find myself parking somewhere near where there’s shelter. If you need to get to it, it’s close to running or right next to it to get to it right away,” said Mark Zielinski.

Another camper said she knows exactly where to go in the event of severe weather.

“Two years ago we ended up in the shelter in the bathrooms. It was super humid and very hot, but obviously, safety is the most important thing, so if we need to do that we’ll do that,” said Erika Osmundson.

Campground officials say they expect there will be close to 500 people camping at Cherry Glen by Friday night.