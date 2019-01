Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OMAHA, Nebraska -- The Hawkeyes continued their remarkable run in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament by beating Maryland on Saturday and advancing to the championship game.

Iowa, who entered the tournament as the lowest seed after barely making it, blew out Maryland by a score of 11-0.

The Hawkeyes will now play in the Big Ten Tournament title game on Sunday at 1 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.