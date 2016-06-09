Board of Regents Bid Farewell to Two Prominent Employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- The Iowa Board of Regents Thursday bid goodbye to two prominent employees.

One is Dr. Warren Madden, who has been Vice President of Business and Finance for the school since 1984. He has served the school for a total of 50 years.

Madden served seven Iowa State University presidents and helped to establish Cy-Ride, the Iowa State Center, and Reiman Gardens.

Another accomplishment was a Guinness Book of World Record for largest Rice Krispie Bar in 2001. The regents presented Madden with a pan with a Rice Krispie Bar.

Also, the Board of Regents recognized William Ruud, outgoing University of Northern Iowa President for his three years of service.

He is credited with bringing enrollment numbers up and increasing fund-raising for the school. He will become president of Marietta College in Ohio.