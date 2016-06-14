Severe Weather Possible This Afternoon, Evening

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of Central Iowa through 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/oJ4PvGTgxZ — WHO-HD Weather (@WHOWeather) June 14, 2016

DES MOINES, Iowa – Severe storms are still on tap for parts of Central Iowa later this afternoon. Much of northwest and north-central Iowa are a part of an enhanced risk area for severe storms. This means numerous to widespread storms are expected in the enhanced risk area. Wind damage is possible, as is large hail. A few tornadoes are also possible, but less so.

There is a narrow area of moist and unstable air in place from southwest Minnesota and into Central Iowa. Dew points are in the 60s and daytime heating is occurring. By mid-afternoon, a cold front will push into the state and we will see the development of storms along that front.

There may be some supercell storms as well as storms that would favor producing strong winds and large hail. The greatest tornado though is just east of the surface low in southeastern South Dakota and Southwestern Minnesota, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out for northwest Iowa.

The best timing of the storms will be from mid-afternoon, and especially into the drive time home hours between 4 and 7 p.m. A few storms may continue to rumble through the state late tonight through 10 p.m.

The weather will be dry and hot again on Wednesday with highs back in the low 90s under sunny skies.