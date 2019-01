This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DES MOINES, Iowa — City officials have closed on a downtown Des Moines road after a pipe burst is causing minor street flooding. Walnut Street between 5th Street and 4th Street is blocked off as of 3:40 p.m. while crews clean up the scene. No word yet on when the road will reopen. The closure may affect evening traffic. Minor street flooding due to pipe burst. Walnut Street near Cowles Commons, 4th St. Walnut closed. pic.twitter.com/NoC5KjIDpU — Kait McKinney (@kaitmckinney) June 21, 2016 Video from @WHOhd viewer shows flooding on Walnut St. 4th St. is dry. pic.twitter.com/5Psllb19m3 — Kait McKinney (@kaitmckinney) June 21, 2016

