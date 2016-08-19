World Food and Music Festival-September 20

Join Channel 13 at the World Food and Music Festival  starting September 20 at Western Gateway Park in Downtown Des Moines.

Enjoy culinary culture from around the world at the premier taste and entertainment event in Greater Des Moines (DSM), named “Best Food and Beverage Program” (International Festivals & Events Association, 2017)! The World Food & Music Festival offers international cuisine, live music and cultural dance, cooking demonstrations, wine and craft beers and a vibrant atmosphere that can’t be compared. Savor the experience with friends, family and the diverse people of DSM.

Friday, September 20          11am to 11pm
Saturday, September 21    11am to 11pm
Sunday, September 22        11am to 5pm

The 2019 Festival will feature:

Check out all the details HERE

