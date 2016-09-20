Johnston Police Officers Recognized for Life-Saving Efforts

Johnston police officers honored for saving the life of a man. (WHO-HD)

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Some Johnston police officers were recognized at Monday night’s city council meeting for their life-saving efforts.

Officers Adam Criswell and Anthony Yeager were honored for their actions by the Mayor and Chief of Police. The two are credited for convincing a man not to jump from a bridge.

Monday night, the man they saved showed up to pay his thanks.

“I was the individual and that person who needed protection from himself and from doing something he would regret the rest of his life. The officers who came to my aid that day, I can’t thank you enough,” said Jesse Krueger.