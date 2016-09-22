New Association For Organic Farmers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rodale Institute, an organic research organization, has launched a new membership organization for organic farmers.

The Organic Farmers Association will give a voice for organic farmers on policy, help with networking, and serve as a resource center.

In the release, they say there are no national organizations specifically by organic farmers to help organic farmers.

They want to unite the 20,000 organic farms across the country.

Membership is $100 a year and non-farmers can get a supporter membership.

Each farm gets one vote on policy issues.