DES MOINES, Iowa — Downtown Des Moines should feel a bit more like winter Monday.

The Brenton Skating Plaza was supposed to open last Friday, but due to warmer temperatures the opening had to be delayed.

The skating plaza officially opens Monday. You can lace up your skates and hit the ice starting at 5:00 p.m.

Admission tickets are $6 for adults and $3.75 for kids and seniors. Skate rental is $4.25.