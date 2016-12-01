Pickup Truck Drives Into Pella Walmart

PELLA, Iowa — Emergency crews are on the scene at Walmart in Pella after a pickup truck drove through the front door.

KNIA/KRLS is reporting there are injuries from the incident. Witnesses told the radio station the pickup truck was traveling at full speed went through the doors.

The store is closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Walmart released the following statement to Channel 13:

“We’re heartbroken by what appears to be a tragic accident. Our focus right now is on our associates, customers and gathering information. We will continue working closely with law enforcement and emergency responders.”

Channel 13 has a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.