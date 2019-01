IOWA CITY, Iowa — Hawkeye fans are one step closer to cheering on their team in an upgraded Kinnick Stadium.

Husband and wife Ted and Deb Pacha donated $5 million for renovations to the north end zone.

The total plan, estimated to cost $90 million, will include additional restrooms, concessions, and 1,700 premium seats.

The project is expected to be finished before the 2019 season.

41.661128 -91.530168