Harvey Man Killed in Semi Rollover

Posted 6:00 am, January 3, 2017
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A semi accident in Marion County Monday night claimed the life of a Harvey man.

It happened around 6:00 p.m., east of Attica, on Highway T-17 about a mile north of Highway 5. An Iowa State Patrol accident report says 46-year-old Stanley Sloan was driving a semi northbound, when he tried to travel through a curve and his truck left the road.

The attached trailer slid into a ditch, causing both to overturn and roll.

Sloan was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the accident continues.