Icy Road Conditions Cause Tricky Transportation Through Metro

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you tried going anywhere after Monday's ice storm, good luck. Slippery conditions made it tough for Iowans trying to walk, drive or fly to their destinations.

From noon Sunday through 3 p.m. Monday, the Iowa State Patrol reported 19 car accidents on Iowa roadways.

Iowa State University freshman, Lake Lahodny, tried going back to school Monday morning, but had trouble getting out of the driveway at his parents' house in Des Moines.

"It's like an ice rink," he laughs. "It's scary, that’s for sure."

While Lahodny stayed stranded at home, others were hoping not to get stranded at the airport. Allison Lizer, who lives in Virginia, says, "I hope we can catch our flight today, we had a couple that were canceled."

Snow and ice removal crews at the Des Moines International Airport tried their best to prevent delays and cancellations, using special sand and salt on runways that won't corrode the aircrafts' aluminum exterior.

"We use a solid form of chemical and we also use a special liquid called E36 that we can spray. They're both very expensive, but it's what we have to do to keep the runway safe," says airport Operations Supervisor Andrew Wall.

Crews also use an underground pavement sensor to determine the temperature of the pavement, before clearing off the ice and slush from the runways.

The airport normally has two functioning runways but shut down one of them due to safety precautions.

"You have aircraft that could be landing. You have equipment that could be crossing. We just close that runway to eliminate those hazards and make it safer for our people out there as well."