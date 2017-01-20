Morning Fire Destroys Hartford Home and Firearms Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD, Iowa – Firefighters are on the scene of an early morning house fire in Warren County.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at 140 West Paint Street in Hartford. When fire crews arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames and firefighters heard loud popping noises coming from the structure -- believed to be from ammunition.

The home is the location of Hartford Gun Sales & Training, and because a large amount of ammunition is in the building fire crews are being very cautious. A neighbor tells Channel 13 they heard several small explosions coming from the home.

The Hartford Fire Department is being assisted by departments from Carlisle and North Warren County.

Officials aren’t sure whether the homeowner was inside when the fire started.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.