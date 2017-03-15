× Pentatonix Slotted for Iowa State Fair Grandstand Show

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another Iowa State Fair grandstand act has been announced.

The acapella group Pentatonix will headline the fourth night of the fair. The show comes four years to the day since the group last played the fair in 2013.

The group is known for its acapella covers that have racked up millions of plays.

Tickets start at $30 for the August 13th show and go on sale March 24th.