× One Injured in Shooting at Newton Convenience Store

NEWTON, Iowa – A shooting during a fight at a convenience store in Newton Monday night injured one man.

Newton police say they were called to the New Star Convenience store at 702 1st Ave. E. around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a fight involving several people, and that a gun had been fired during the incident.

When officers arrived none of the people involved in the fight were there. They did find damage to the store’s front door and blood at the scene.

They later located a 20-year-old male victim at a local hospital who was linked to the incident. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

Police say they’ve identified a suspect but have not released any information relating to that suspect.

The believe the incident was isolated and not a random act.