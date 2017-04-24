Crash Simulation Gives DMACC Students Real-World Experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- On Monday, DMACC students were given a trial run at dealing with a traumatic accident scene.

A severe, eight-car pileup was simulated at the school's Ankeny campus.

Students from paramedic, fire science, criminal justice, and nursing courses all took part in the simulation to practice what they would do in the real-world careers they are studying.

One nursing student said the training is part of what makes DMACC so great and why she knows she's ready for the next step.

"I am very confident that there's gonna be a job out there for us as soon as we graduate," said Arlene Hatch. "There's a huge shortage throughout the nation, not just here in Iowa, so no matter where I go I'll be able to find a job as an RN."

Hatch says the simulation was like a final exam for her entire two years of RN training.