DES MOINES, Iowa — A wild turkey is recovering after it pierced the window of a Des Moines office building.

The Animal Rescue League says the turkey crashed through the second story window on Army Post Road. Rescuers say the bird was dazed when the the Animal Control officer arrived, and the bird’s leg was injured.

The ARL took it to Iowa Bird Rehabilitation, where workers say the turkey should be fine and will be released as soon as her leg heals.