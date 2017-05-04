Watch Live: House Votes on Revised Health Care Bill

Posted 12:56 pm, May 4, 2017, by , Updated at 12:59PM, May 4, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NBC News Special Report: The House of Representatives votes on a health care bill that would repeal Obamacare and replace it with the revised American Health Care Act.