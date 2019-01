Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There may soon be a new spot to take in the beauty of the Des Moines skyline.

On Monday night, the city council will vote to approve a $250,000 donation from EMC Insurance to create an overlook at MacRae Park off Southwest 9th Street.

The EMC Overlook will provide a picture-perfect view of downtown.

Construction on the project could begin as soon as next spring.