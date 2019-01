Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The former site of the Riverfront YMCA won't be vacant for much longer.

An impressive implosion brought down the old building in October of 2015. On Monday, the site was selected for a new federal courthouse.

Construction of a $137 million courthouse isn't expected to begin until 2019, but it will eventually replace the current courthouse on East Walnut. That building was built in 1929. Court workers says it is outdated and in need of security improvements.