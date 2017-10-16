Iowa Production Forecast Down From Last Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa corn yields look like they're going to be down from last year according to the Iowa Crop Production report. Although, the 2016 crop was the largest on record.

Iowa corn production is forecast at 2.46 billion bushels based on October 1 conditions. Yields are expected to average 191 bushels per acre, up four bushels per acre from last month but down 12 from last year. This would still be the third largest yield and production on record.

The highest yields are expected to be in East Central Iowa at an average of 207 bushels per acre, while the lowest are a 168 in South Central Iowa.

Corn acres harvested are estimated at 12.9 million acres.

Soybean production is forecast at 557 million bushels, which would be the second highest production on record. The yield forecast is at 56 bushels per acre, down one from last month and four from last year, the third highest yield on record.

Like corn, the highest bushels per acre are in East Central Iowa at 60.5, while the lowest are in the South Central area at 45.5 bushels per acre.

Acres harvested is still expected to be at 9.95 million acres.