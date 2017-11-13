× Police Investigate Shooting Outside of South Side Bar

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating and early morning shooting on the south side of Des Moines.

It happened just before 2:00 a.m. at 1101 Army Post Road.

Officers were dispatched to a large crowd at the bar Overboard on reports of six shots fired from two sources, one from a red Honda Civic and the other from a male pedestrian.

Police say the car fired one shot toward the crowd as it was leaving the eastbound lot and that’s when a black male pedestrian wearing a trench coat and blue jeans fired approximately 5 shots back at the car.

After firing the shots the man ran off in an unknown direction.

Two shell casings were located at the scene with nothing known to be struck.