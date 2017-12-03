The Insiders: December 3rd Edition, Has #MeToo Helped?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Today Show's Matt Lauer, music producer Russell Simmons, and Michigan Democratic Congressman John Conyers are among the latest wave to face accusations of improper behavior.

Many people started using the hashtag #MeToo on social media in October. Since them, prominent politicians, Hollywood figures, and media members have faced scores of accusations about sexual harassment and assaults.

In the video above, hear what Iowa safety advocate Kerri True-Funk says about victims now feeling empowered to come forward.