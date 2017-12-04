Help Needed to Deliver Presents to Your Porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Christmas rush is on to get holiday presents delivered in time to put them under the tree. Last week was busy for UPS delivery drivers following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it's about to get even crazier.

Package Handler Suzanne Overton said, "The volume has picked up with all the internet shopping."

Human Resources Manager Mike Arndt said 75,000 packages go through the Des Moines UPS facility each day. They added 500 employees and hope to hire 100 more this week.

"We're doing some driver schools every week," he said. "We're looking for drivers still. We're looking for part time package handlers and also driver helpers."

Driver Jeremy Breese said being a delivery driver and a driver helper is a fast-paced gig.

“We're moving. We're burning calories. Drink water, coffee, and go."

He said package thefts haven't been a big problem in the metro so far, but drivers do try to avoid it.

"The package is supposed to be left where it can't really be seen. Out of sight, out of weather is one of our sayings. We try to do the best we can," Breese said.

Drivers are working 12-14 hours a day, so he suggested people turn on their porch lights if they’re expecting a delivery.

Driver helpers make $15 an hour and typically work eight to ten hours a day. You can apply on www.upsjobs.com.